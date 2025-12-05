Lawmakers scrutinise foreign judges for IFC, back new energy framework

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang presents the draft law. (Photo: VNA)

The 15th National Assembly (NA) held group discussions in Hanoi on December 4 as part of its 10th session to review a draft Law on Specialised Courts at the planned International Financial Centre (IFC) and a draft Resolution on mechanisms and policies for national energy development for the 2026–2030 period.

Debate on the IFC court bill mostly focused on regulations that would allow foreign judges to serve on the bench.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang described the employment of foreign judges as a pivotal factor establishing the credibility with global investors in an international financial environment.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man affirmed that once Vietnam establishes the IFC, its rules must follow international standards. Institutional mechanisms, including specialised courts, must be competitive enough to attract capital; otherwise, investors will not come.

Lawmakers voiced strong support for the draft energy resolution, which translates the Politburo’s Resolution 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045 into concrete actions to sustain economic growth.

Chairman Man noted that the resolution is forward-looking and calls for comprehensive solutions. He urged the Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to prevent corruption and policy profiteering when rolling out special mechanisms.

Deputy Vu Ngoc Long from Dong Nai province proposed prioritising waste-to-energy power as a stable baseload source that can both address environmental issues and reduce pressure on energy storage.

Deputy Ha Sy Dong from Quang Tri province recommended classifying liquefied natural gas-fired power as a strategic energy source and allowing greater decentralisation for local authorities to adjust source and grid planning at voltages up to 220kV./.