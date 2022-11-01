Lawmakers discuss thrift practice, wastefulness control

Legislators heard a report presented by the National Assembly (NA)’s supervision group on the implementation of policies and laws regarding thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in the 2016-2021 period on October 31 – the 9th working day of the 15th NA’s ongoing 4th session in Hanoi.



Under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, the lawmakers discussed the implementation, making recommendations to the related outcomes, shortcomings, and responsibilities involving key supervision contents.



They also suggested measures to improve the thrift practice and wastefulness prevention work in the time to come, while commented on a NA draft resolution on stepping up the implementation of policies and laws regarding thrift practice and wastefulness prevention and its four attached appendices.



Concluding the discussion, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc clarified a number of issues of concern to the NA deputies.



On November 1, the 4th session will continue, with participants mulling over a verification report on the draft Law on Land (revised) and discussing the draft Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (amended) in the morning sitting.