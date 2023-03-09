Making news
Khanh Hoa’s tourism sector seeks ways to bounce back
In 2022, the province raked in nearly 14 trillion VND (590.5 million USD) in revenue, about half of the 2019’s figure of over 27 trillion VND.
This year, it set targets of welcoming 4 million tourists, including 1.5 million foreign visitors, and earning approximately 21 trillion VND.
Toward the goals, the domestic tourist market still plays a key role, with significant attention paid to the expansion of traditional and potential international ones such as the Republic of Korea, China, Malaysia, India, Japan, Thailand, Russia, and Kazakhstan.
Khanh Hoa plans to launch a myriad of tourism communications and promotion activities to stimulate demand, and to host field trips from delegations of international and domestic travel companies. The province will also develop regional linkages, work with airlines to open more routes, and build a digital map of local tourism.
Le Huu Hoang, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province will focus on tourism development planning and policies to encourage and support investment attraction serving the diversification and improvement of product quality meeting international standards.
Emphasising Khanh Hoa’s strength in sea and island tourism, he noted focus will also be placed on the development of entertainment facilities, ecotourism, community-based, spiritual, and medical tourism, among other types./