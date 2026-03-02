Investors eye Vietnam's hotel market

An image of Hotel Perle D’Orient Cat Ba. Photo courtesy of Hotel Perle D’Orient Cat Ba

Vietnam is front-and-centre within the global hospitality investment conversation and two landmark transactions underscore the country's emergence as a major player in the regional hospitality investment market, experts said.



Parkroyal Saigon, with 186 keys, was sold by Singapore-based UOL Group Limited to a domestic investor, while Hotel Perle D’Orient Cat Ba was sold by domestic investors to a consortium of international investors. The combined transaction volume of both deals reached 53.7 million USD.



Both the Parkroyal Saigon and Hotel Perle D’Orient Cat Ba transactions were advised by JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, a leading professional services firm specialising in real estate and investment management.



"Well-capitalised Vietnamese investors, including hospitality specialists and diversifying corporations, are driving transactions across urban and resort properties, while foreign investors selectively target premium institutional-grade assets, as highlighted by recent transactions" said Karan Khanijou, senior vice president, investment sales, Asia, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.



"Our revised forecast of 200 million USD for 2026 reflects the growing confidence international and regional investors have in Vietnam's hotel sector fundamentals and long-term growth trajectory."



The transactions are part of a broader surge in Vietnam hotel investment activity, with JLL forecasting the market to reach 200 million USD in transaction volume for 2026. This milestone positions Việt Nam as an increasingly prominent destination on the Southeast Asian hospitality investment landscape.



JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group provided comprehensive transaction advisory services for both deals, leveraging deep local market expertise and extensive regional networks to connect international capital with premium hospitality assets. The successful completion of these transactions demonstrates the firm's leading position in Vietnam's evolving hotel investment market.



"Vietnam's entry into the 200 million USD transaction threshold marks a significant inflection point for the market," added Trang Le, country head, JLL Vietnam.



"While still developing compared to more established markets like Thailand and Singapore, Vietnam offers compelling fundamentals including robust economic growth, expanding tourism infrastructure, and attractive entry valuations for quality assets."



The transactions involved strategically located properties positioned to capitalise on the country's recovering tourism sector and growing business travel demand.



Both assets represent premium hospitality offerings in key gateway and resort markets, reflecting the institutional-quality investment opportunities now available in Vietnam's fast-evolving hotel sector.



Vietnam's hospitality investment market benefits from the country's strategic location, rapidly growing middle class, and government initiatives promoting tourism development. The market's progression toward 200 million USD in annual transaction volume signals its transition from an emerging opportunity to an established component of regional hospitality investment strategies./.