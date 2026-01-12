Investing in educational infrastructure in mountainous areas promotes equal access to education: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with students of Viet Bac High School for Ethnic Minority Students in Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)

Investing in infrastructure for educational institutions in ethnic minority and mountainous areas is, in effect, an investment in equity in access to education, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on January 11.



PM Chinh made the statement while attending the ground-breaking ceremony in the northern province of Thai Nguyen for projects to upgrade facilities at Viet Bac High School for Ethnic Minority Students and other preparatory universities under the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, which are the key works to welcome the 14th National Party Congress.



The PM affirmed that the launch of three infrastructure investment projects for specialised institutions – Viet Bac High School for Ethnic Minority Students as well as Ho Chi Minh City and Sam Son university preparatory schools – along with the construction of 248 boarding schools in land border areas, carries great significance. It reflects the strategic vision of the Party, the State and the people in socio-economic development, national defence and security for ethnic minority and mountainous communities, guided by the principle of “leaving no one behind” and imbued with solidarity and compassion.



He requested the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs to take the lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education and Training, in reviewing and supplementing necessary items for these three schools, ensuring completion by September 2026.



PM Chinh noted that in recent years, education in ethnic minority, mountainous and border areas has received special attention and priority investment from the Party, the State and Party General Secretary To Lam. The network of schools from pre-school to upper secondary level has continued to expand; boarding and semi-boarding schools have been strengthened; and policies supporting school meals, tuition exemptions and reductions, study cost assistance, scholarships, student placement schemes and student loans have been implemented decisively.



The Government leader called on the military and public security forces, and local political and mass organisations to join hands in building, repairing and upgrading school facilities so that students can enjoy the best possible learning conditions.



PM Chinh stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the projects, ensuring progress and quality as planned, timely and lawful disbursement of funds, and avoiding any delays or waste of resources.



He expressed his confidence that with the special attention of the Party and the State, the concerted efforts of the entire political system, and the determination of teachers and students in highland areas, all children from ethnic minority and mountainous communities will be able to study and grow in safe, warm schools; be nurtured in a civilised, humane and compassionate environment; and mature with the best possible foundations to contribute to the prosperity, strength, civilisation and happiness of the nation in a new era of development.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates at the ground-breaking ceremony for the infrastructure investment project at Viet Bac High School for Ethnic Minority Students in Thai Nguyen province on January 11. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the government leader presented 60 gifts to ethnic minority students and outstanding pupils of Viet Bac High School for Ethnic Minority Students, and three specialised classrooms serving foreign languages, arts and information technology training to the school. Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang also presented 50 gifts to the school’s outstanding students./.