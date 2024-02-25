Investigation underway on migrants in UK town: embassy

Investigation is underway into the case that seven allegedly Vietnamese migrants were detected at Newhaven port in Lewes district of East Sussex county on February 16, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK.



All of the migrants are receiving medical care in hospital, the embassy said.



At the direction of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy has been keeping close contact with local relevant agencies to follow up on the case, and getting ready to take necessary citizen protection measures to ensure that the immigrants are treated humanely and in line with laws in case they are confirmed to be Vietnamese citizens.



According to the UK press, seven migrants, believed to be Vietnamese, were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven port on February 16.



Ferry operator DFDS, which runs services between Newhaven and Dieppe in Normandy, northern France, confirmed that the migrants were found on board the Seven Sisters vessel, adding immediate medical attention was provided.



Anas Al Mustafa, 42, from Wales’s Swansea city and accused of assisting the unlawful entry to the UK, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 19. He was remanded into custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on March 18./.