Hung Kings festival opens with vibrant cultural, tourism activities in Phu Tho

Children perform Xoan folk singing at the cultural camp. Photo: VNA



A series of vibrant cultural and tourism activities officially kicked off on April 20 at the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site, marking the start of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the Hung Kings Temple Festival and the 2026 Ancestor Land Culture and Tourism Week.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Duong Hoang Huong said this year’s festival is organised on an expanded scale, creating a dynamic space that connects tradition with modernity.

Beyond its role as a sacred national commemoration, the event helps promote cultural values, strengthen national unity and enhance cultural exchanges. A notable feature is the flexible organisation in 18 commune and ward clusters, encouraging the localities' participation and enriching the festival’s content.

Delegates visit the exhibition booth showcasing traditional products. Photo: VNA

On the opening day, a wide range of activities were launched, including a mass art performance festival, a cultural camping event and exhibitions showcasing local products. The art festival brought together performance troupes from localities in the province, contributing to the promotion of community-based cultural movements and fostering national pride.

Huong noted that the event not only serves the Hung Kings Temple Festival but also helps shape the image of Phu Tho as a land rich in traditions and cultural identity. Through artistic performances, traditional values are widely disseminated, particularly among younger generations.

The cultural camping event continues to be a highlight, featuring the participation from all 18 commune and ward clusters. Each camp recreates elements of traditional cultural life while introducing local specialties and One Commune One Product (OCOP) items.

Several clusters from ethnic minority areas have built traditional stilt-house spaces representing groups such as the Muong, Dao and Cao Lan. These spaces are designed to combine reception, cultural exchange and product display areas, offering visitors an immersive experience of local lifestyles./.