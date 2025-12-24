Hue glows with warmth, solidarity as Christmas season arrives

Hue is welcoming a Christmas season marked by peace, warmth, sharing and a strong sense of community. (Photo: VNA)

As Christmas draws near, a sacred and joyful atmosphere is spreading across parishes, churches and streets throughout the central city of Hue.

From dazzling festive lights and meticulously crafted Nativity scenes to streams of people gathering at religious venues, the city is welcoming a Christmas season marked by peace, warmth, sharing and a strong sense of community.

In recent days, Christmas has been “knocking on the door” of every parish, church and convent in Hue. At the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church - known as the Redemptorist Church, shimmering lights, brightly decorated Christmas trees and carefully arranged Nativity displays not only recreate the moment of Christ’s birth but also bring a sense of reverence, serenity and comfort to visitors.

Nguyen Trung Hau, a fourth-year student at Hue University, said Christmas is a particularly meaningful occasion for Christians.

“During these days, parishes are beautifully decorated, and young people like us take part in choir rehearsals, group activities and preparations for the Christmas Mass. The atmosphere leading up to Christmas is always exciting and joyful,” he shared.

Sharing a similar feeling, Maria Nguyen Thi Kieu Loan, a student from Nghe An celebrating Christmas away from home for the first time, said the warmth of Hue has helped ease her homesickness.

“The streets are beautifully decorated, with many spaces for people and tourists to take photos. I actively join the choir, youth groups and charity activities, so although I am far from home, this Christmas feels very meaningful,” she said.

As Christmas approaches, Phu Cam Cathedral – a religious symbol closely associated with the lives of Hue residents – becomes more vibrant and bustling than ever. Under sparkling decorative lights, with a radiant Christmas tree and lively Nativity scenes, the cathedral has emerged as a focal point, attracting large numbers of locals and visitors who come to admire the scenery, take photos and immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

Christmas colours are also visible along major roads, pedestrian streets and residential areas across the city. Many restaurants, hotels and cafés have been adorned with familiar Christmas symbols, contributing to a cheerful and lively atmosphere during the year-end holiday season.

At Lang Cafe in Thuan Hoa ward, owner Nguyen Thi Thanh said she and her staff have been busy redecorating the space to keep pace with the festive mood. Even the drinks have been redesigned with Christmas-themed patterns blended with Hue’s gentle aesthetic, dominated by red and green tones.

According to Thanh, the decorations are meant not only to beautify the café but also to turn it into a place where visitors can pause, slow down and enjoy peaceful moments with friends and family. “I hope every guest can feel that Christmas is just around the corner and find warmth and calm over a cup of coffee at the end of the year,” she said.

After dinner, Nguyen Thi Hanh Nhan and her family from Thuan Hoa ward often go out to stroll around churches and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere. She said this year’s pleasant weather has made it ideal for families to celebrate and look forward to Christmas Eve.

Beyond festive lights and decorations, Christmas in Hue is also marked by strong humanitarian values and interfaith harmony. On the occasion, leaders of the Party, State and Hue city paid visits and extended Christmas greetings to the Archdiocese of Hue.

At a meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung acknowledged and highly appreciated the role and positive contributions of the Archbishop, priests, monks, and Catholic people in accompanying local authorities in socio-economic development and maintaining and strengthening national unity.

Regarding the difficulties that people faced during and after the recent historic floods, Dung emphasised that the spirit of mutual support and compassion has been strongly promoted by religions, including the Catholic community, contributing to helping people quickly stabilise their lives and restore production.

These acknowledgements reflect reality in Hue, where parishes, religious orders and Catholic organisations have actively mobilised resources, provided food and essentials, organised charity kitchens and assisted flood-hit residents. Beyond times of hardship, the Catholic community continues to participate in social welfare activities, environmental protection and patriotic movements, contributing to a peaceful and compassionate Hue.

A highlight of this year’s Christmas season was the visit by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Hue city to the Archdiocese of Hue to extend Christmas greetings. This first-ever visit carried special significance, symbolising respect, connection and harmony between the two major religions in the locality.

In the glow of Christmas lights and words of goodwill, Christmas in Hue this year is not only a celebration of faith, but also a season of sharing, solidarity and renewed belief in the humane values spreading throughout the community./.