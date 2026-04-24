Hue Festival 2026 features major orchid, bonsai, stone art exhibition

Visitors view artworks at the exhibition. Photo: VNA

Co-hosted by the Hue Festival organising board and the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, the event brings together ornamental plant associations, clubs, orchid artisans, bonsai and ornamental plant masters, and stone art craftsmen nationwide.

On display are more than 350 artistic bonsai and miniature landscape works, over 650 orchid displays showcasing a wide variety of species, and more than 50 artistic stone pieces.



The displays are spread across iconic spots within the Imperial Citadel, including Thieu Phuong Garden, the Imperial Household Office, and Co Ha Garden, creating a harmonious fusion of ornamental art and royal heritage landscape.





An orchid artwork on display at the exhibition. Photo: VNA

Right after opening, the event drew large crowds of visitors, who were left impressed by the meticulously crafted works created with dedication and passion by artisans.



Organisers expect the event to serve as a professional platform for exchange, drive the development of ornamental organism sector, and further burnish Hue’s reputation as Vietnam’s flagship festival city where heritage, nature and contemporary life blend seamlessly.



The exhibition enriches the Hue Festival 2026 while celebrating the cultural, ecological and art values of ornamental life forms and creating an attractive highlight for residents and tourists exploring local heritage sites. It also offers a chance to link ornamental activities with heritage conservation, develop community-based eco-tourism, and raise public awareness of environmental protection./.