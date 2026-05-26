Ho Chi Minh City plans 5,000 additional homes for workers by 2030

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation Vo Khac Thai and Chairman of Go Holding Group Pham Minh Khanh perform the signing ceremony. Photo: VNA

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour has joined hands with Go Holding Group and Le Nguyen Filling and Construction Co., Ltd. to roll out a housing project aimed at delivering at least 5,000 homes for workers and labourers by 2030.

The initiative marks another step towards the city’s target of building 200,000 social housing units by the end of the decade, while easing mounting accommodation pressure on low-income workers.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the sides will cooperate on investment studies, housing demand surveys, legal procedures and construction plans for worker housing projects in accordance with regulations. The developments will feature both rental and rent-to-own models.

The project is Go Holding’s first venture into housing for low-income workers. It also aligns with orientations set by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, who has identified rental housing as a strategic pillar in supporting workers, especially in major cities and industrial hubs such as Ho Chi Minh City.

Go Holding General Director Ho Mai Hung said the group has designed an affordability formula based on workers’ average income levels. Under the plan, combined spending on housing, food and daily living expenses should remain below 60% of monthly income, allowing workers to save the remaining 40%.

Hung said the group views the project less as a profit-driven investment and more as a contribution to the city’s broader development, which would ultimately support the company’s long-term growth.

Speaking at an earlier meeting with the municipal Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation Vo Khac Thai said worker housing demand in the city remains substantial. Surveys conducted by mid-May 2026 showed demand from more than 3,100 workers for rental accommodation, while over 30,000 people registered interest in rent-to-own housing.

Two companies – PouYuen Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Tan Tao ward and Phu My JSC in Tan Thanh ward – have already confirmed demand for around 22,000 worker apartments under rental and rent-to-own arrangements.

The city Labour Federation had previously partnered with four other enterprises to develop about 110,000 homes for low-income workers through similar models.

Among the planned developments are two eco-urban projects in Chau Duc and Xuan Son communes, expected to require more than 7.1 trillion VND (269 million USD) in investment and accommodate around 42,000 residents. Another project spanning over 55,000 sq.m in Binh Khanh commune is also under review.

The city expects expanded worker housing projects to help improve living conditions, strengthen workforce stability and encourage long-term commitment from workers to both employers and Ho Chi Minh City./.