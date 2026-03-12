Ho Chi Minh City launches helicopter sightseeing tours

Visitors admire Ho Chi Minh City from above. Photo: VNA

The programme offers four flight options lasting between 15 and 60 minutes. The 15-minute Vung Tau Skyview route provides panoramic views of the former coastal city of Vung Tau (now Vung Tau ward). The 30-minute Green Horizon tour links Vung Tau with the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, while the 40-minute Green Coastline journey follows the scenic Long Hai–Ho Tram shoreline. The longest option, Skyline Discovery, lasts 60 minutes and connects Vung Tau’s seaside landscape with central Ho Chi Minh City, incorporating aerial views of the city’s green spaces and mangrove forests.

Ticket prices are expected to start from about 2.9 million VND (110 USD) per passenger for the shortest route. Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company said the service represents a premium experiential tourism product designed to diversify offerings and enhance the competitiveness of Ho Chi Minh City as it strives to develop tourism in line with international standards.

According to Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Tourism, the idea of helicopter tourism was first studied and piloted in 2022. Earlier implementation faced challenges related to coordination mechanisms, operational arrangements and differences in administrative boundaries among localities.

Tourism authorities and businesses have since worked to address these obstacles, enabling the product to be launched and put into stable operation. Strengthened regional connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria–Vung Tau area has also created more favourable conditions for the service to resume.

Development plans include expanding infrastructure beyond the existing helipad at Vung Tau airport by attracting investment in additional satellite landing sites. These locations are expected to be linked with river tourism routes and major attractions, forming integrated experiential travel chains.

The new tourism product is being implemented through cooperation among multiple enterprises in the sector to ensure coordinated operations, service delivery and distribution. Travel companies such as Viantravel and VinaGroup Travel are engaging in promoting and bringing the tours to both domestic and international markets.

Industry representatives said demand for helicopter sightseeing experiences in Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring areas is considerable. With a large visitor base in the city and growing coastal tourism in destinations such as Vung Tau, Long Hai and Ho Tram, the service is expected to attract a wide range of travellers.

Globally, helicopter tourism has become a popular offering in many major destinations. By introducing this experience, Ho Chi Minh City aims to expand its portfolio of high-end tourism products and further enhance its destination image. All flights are operated in accordance with aviation safety regulations and are insured to international standards, with passengers receiving full safety briefings and health declarations prior to departure.

Once fully operated, helicopter sightseeing tours are expected to become a new highlight of the city’s tourism landscape, especially when combined with other premium experiences such as Saigon River cruises and coastal resort stays./.