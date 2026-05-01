Ho Chi Minh City dazzles with fireworks marking 51st anniversary of national reunification

A low-altitude fireworks display at Saigon Marina IFC (Sai Gon Ward) celebrating the Liberation of the South and national reunification. Photo: VNA

This year, the city organised fireworks at three high-altitude and five low-altitude sites, distributed across the expanded city after the merger with Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces to serve residents and visitors during the holiday.

The high-altitude displays took place at the Saigon River tunnel entrance (An Khanh ward), the new city centre (Binh Duong ward), and Ba Ria Park Square (Ba Ria ward).





A high-altitude fireworks display at the Saigon River Tunnel entrance (An Khanh Ward), viewed from Nguyen Hue Walking Street. Photo: VNA

The five low-altitude sites included the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site (An Nhon Tay commune), Dam Sen Cultural Park (Binh Thoi ward), the Saigon Marina IFC tower area (Sai Gon ward), the Kim Long villa area near Rach Dia bridge (Nha Be commune), and the Can Gio coastal tourism urban area – Vinhomes Green Paradise (Can Gio commune).



The fireworks lasted 15 minutes at most locations, except for the Can Gio site, where the display ran for five minutes. The shows delighted tens of thousands of residents and visitors who gathered to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

A high-altitude fireworks display at the Saigon River Tunnel entrance (An Khanh Ward), viewed from Nguyen Hue Walking Street. Photo: VNA

During the April 30–May 1 holiday, both locals and tourists in Ho Chi Minh City have a wide range of cultural and artistic programmes to choose. Alongside the fireworks night, numerous free performances and cultural events are held, including the debut shows at the Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose theatre (on April 30 and May 1), featuring circus acts and puppetry performances for the first time.



Meanwhile, Tran Huu Trang “Cai Luong” (Reformed Opera) Theatre has revived the well-known play “Khach san Hao Hoa” (Caravelle Hotel), while a water music performance is staged at Ly Thai To Park. Additional performances are also taking place at Suoi Tien Cultural Park, the central park in the new urban area (Binh Duong ward), Ba Ria Park Square, and Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens./.