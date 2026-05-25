Health Ministry calls for stronger preparedness against Ebola

The ministry on May 22 held an online meeting on Ebola supervision and prevention involving preventive health agencies and local health departments nationwide. Photo by courtesy/VNA

The dispatch was sent to hospitals and healthcare facilities under the Ministry of Health, medical units of ministries and sectors, and health departments of provinces and cities.



According to the ministry, EVD is an acute and highly dangerous infectious disease in humans, commonly causing haemorrhagic fever and multi-organ failure, with fatality rates reaching up to 90%. It spreads mainly through direct contact with blood, tissues or bodily fluids of infected humans or animals, as well as contaminated objects such as clothing, bedding and used needles.



Human-to-human transmission may occur through contact with broken skin or mucous membranes exposed to infected bodily fluids, including secretions, faeces, urine, saliva and semen.



On May 17, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreaks of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.



Amid concerns over the potential risk of Ebola entering Vietnam, the Department of Medical Service Administration requested healthcare units to urgently implement coordinated disease prevention and control measures within their jurisdictions.



Medical facilities were instructed to strengthen surveillance, especially for individuals who have travelled to or returned from outbreak-hit countries or areas within the previous 21 days. They were also asked to strictly enforce infection control measures, including protective procedures, screening, triage and isolation protocols for suspected or confirmed Ebola cases.



Healthcare authorities were further directed to closely monitor the global epidemic situation, proactively communicate accurate and timely information to avoid public panic, and guide people in following recommended preventive measures.



The ministry also stressed the importance of early detection of suspected cases to ensure prompt isolation and coordination with the preventive healthcare system in testing, diagnosis, treatment and outbreak control in line with professional guidelines.



In addition, medical units were told to review and ensure adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, along with sufficient isolation capacity and diagnostic and treatment readiness to handle potential Ebola cases./.