Making news
Health establishments in Hanoi ready to serve during Tet
To ensure medical services during Tet, the Health Department asked the establishments to gear up medicine, blood, transfusion solution, and other supplies necessary for emergency aid, check-up, and treatment. They were told to ensure that all patients in need of emergency aid receive timely examination and treatment.
The establishments were demanded to prepare patient reception plans, keep a close watch on the disease situation, and make timely response. They also need to boost monitoring to guarantee food safety and prevent food poisoning and food-borne diseases, the authority said.
It also asked the establishments to hold Tet celebrations for in-patients, especially poor and disadvantaged ones./.