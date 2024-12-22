HCM City’s first metro line launched after years of delay

HCM City’s first metro line will be operational for commercial use starting from July 2024. Photo: VNA

The Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro line links Ben Thanh Market in district 1 with Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city, marking the first of eight planned routes for its mass transit system.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said after 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction, the inauguration of this metro line today marks a significant milestone in the advancement of public transport within the city.

The line is expected to address the burgeoning travel demands of residents while contributing to the establishment of a modern and sustainable public transportation framework.

This project symbolises the robust cooperation and relationship between Vietnam and Japan, reflecting years of diligent effort and commitment to its completion, he said.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki said the metro line is expected to encourage individuals to shift from personal vehicles to public transport.

The success of Metro Line 1 will act as a catalyst for additional projects and developments within the city, he added.

During the first month of operation, passengers will have free access to the metro, alongside 17 electric bus routes that connect with it.

After the introductory phase, various ticket options will be available, including single-ride, one-day, three-day and monthly passes.

Single-ride fares will range from 7,000 to 20,000 VND, contingent upon the distance travelled.

For passengers utilising cashless payment methods, fares will be slightly reduced, ranging from 6,000 to 19,000 VND.

Monthly passes are priced at 300,000 VND, with students eligible for a 50% discount, reducing the cost to 150,000 VND.

One-day and three-day tickets will be available for 40,000 VND and 90,000 VND, respectively, allowing for unlimited rides within those designated timeframes.

Passengers who are elderly or have disabilities are exempt from fare charges.

The line comprises 17 trains, each consisting of three carriages, with a total capacity of 930 passengers (147 seated and 783 standing).

In its initial operational phase, an average of nine trains will run daily from 5am to 10pm, facilitating some 200 trips.

The interval between trains will range from 8-12 minutes, with an estimated journey time of around 30 minutes from the terminal station, the Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city, to Ben Thanh Market in district 1. Each train will stop for approximately 30 seconds at each station.

Approved in 2007, the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line took 17 years to begin operations due to various reasons, including financial constraints, during its implementation.

With an investment of 43.7 trillion VND (1.72 billion USD), it spans 19.7km and includes 14 stations, three of which are underground in the city center.

Vietnam is characterised by a prominent motorbike culture, especially in major cities such as HCM City and Hanoi, which face significant traffic congestion.

The introduction of the city's first metro line aims to alleviate this issue by promoting public transportation usage.

The capital city of Hanoi inaugurated the nation's first metro service, the Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line, in 2021, a decade after construction began./.