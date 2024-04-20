Making news
Hanoi’s virtual monthly passes help commuters travel with ease
Hanoi’s virtual monthly passes for public transport have been on offer for almost one month now, making travel more convenient for the city's commuters, reported the Hanoi Public Transport Management Centre.
The application, named ‘The Ve Giao Thong Ha Noi’ (Public Transport Tickets in Hanoi), covers all travel in Hanoi. It can be downloaded and installed via Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).
Once registered, users can see their virtual bus passes fully displaying their personal image and information, ticket code, expiry date just like the hard version of a ticket.
With a valid account, public transport passengers can manage multiple e-tickets at the same time. An e-ticket is applicable right after a successful registration instead of having to wait for 3-4 days like its hard version.
People can also renew their e-tickets online and pay their fare via a linked bank account on their smart phones.
Dao Viet Long, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Transport, said that the virtual monthly passes not only mark a change in technical innovation, but also are a leap forward in providing convenient, safe and effective services for people and passengers.
The department is directing units to increasingly improve services towards convenience and modernity, and apply advanced technology in management to improve service quality and reduce urban traffic congestion./.