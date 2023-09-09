Hanoi to host first UN peacekeeping field training

Hanoi will for the first time host the end-of-term field training course under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations Cycle 4 from September 13-21.



The field training will take place on September 20 with the attendance of senior officials from Vietnam, Japan and other ADMM+ members.



The organisation of the training, which will be co-chaired by Vietnam and Japan, will see the participation of 198 peacekeeping experts and trainees from 18 ADMM+ countries, including 26 from Vietnam.



It will be divided into three phases with theory and practical training, as well as associated training of military medical staff, engineers and military observers.



Recently, Sent. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), head of the steering committee for the training, inspected the preparations for the event at the National Training Centre No. 4 in My Duc district of Hanoi.



He asked relevant units to closely coordinate with the Japanese side to finalise the preparations, ensuring utmost safety and affirming the position of the VPA.

Facilities are in excellent shape and well prepared to host the event.



At his meeting with the peacekeeping operation expert groups of Vietnam and Japan on the occasion, Tan affirmed that Vietnam will provide the best conditions for the organisation of the training, and expressed his hope to coordinate closely with the Japanese side in organising the event.



He also hailed the Japanese side's co-chairing of the training./.