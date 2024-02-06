Making news
Hanoi to hold numerous activities to attract tourists during Tet
Many activities and events will be held over an extended duration, offering opportunities for tourists to experience the traditional Tet atmosphere in the Hong (Red) River Delta region, including a painting exhibition at the Temple of Literature - the first university in Vietnam. Tet celebration and art performance programmes in the Old Quarter, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and Duong Lam Ancient Village, and the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism will round out the activities.
Notably, a drone light show expected to set a Southeast Asian record is scheduled to take place by the side of Ho Tay (West Lake) in Hanoi on the eve of the Year of the Dragon on February 9. The event is set to feature the largest number of drones for such a performance in Southeast Asia, to be accompanied with exclusively composed music and screens for live broadcasting installed around West Lake, promising a spectacular show for locals and visitors on the threshold of the Year of the Dragon.
Localities in the capital have also prepared for organising key festivals, including Huong Pagoda festival in My Duc district, Soc Temple in Soc Son district, Co Loa festival in Dong Anh district, Dong Da festival in Dong Da district, Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) festival in Me Linh district, and Tan Vien Son Thanh (Tan Vien Mountain Saint) festival in Ba Vi district.
In the first lunar month, the municipal Department of Tourism will collaborate with relevant units to hold tourism promotion activities, towards stipulating tourism demand in 2024.
To better serve visitors, the municipal Department of Tourism has required tourism units, businesses and organisations specialising in tourism in Hanoi to review and improve the quality of tourism products and services and develop products meeting tourist demand./.