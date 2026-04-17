Hanoi to add 53 electric buses from April 18

Hanoi will deploy a new fleet of electric buses into operation. Photo: VietnamPlus

The buses, operated on routes 16, 24 and 29, are funded by the Sustainable Urban Transport Development Project for Hanoi’s Metro Line 3.



With the addition, the total number of electric and green-energy buses in the city will reach 699, including 560 electric buses and 139 CNG-powered buses, accounting for 35.8% of the subsidised bus fleet. The buses, operated on routes 16, 24 and 29, are funded by the Sustainable Urban Transport Development Project for Hanoi’s Metro Line 3.With the addition, the total number of electric and green-energy buses in the city will reach 699, including 560 electric buses and 139 CNG-powered buses, accounting for 35.8% of the subsidised bus fleet.

Hanoi is gradually accelerating the transition towards modern, environmentally friendly vehicles to improve service quality and reduce urban air pollution. By April 30, the city plans to deploy another 122 electric buses on eight routes, raising the total number of electric and green buses to 821, including 682 electric buses and 139 CNG buses, equivalent to 42.1% of the fleet.

By the end of 2026, Hanoi is expected to add 30 more electric buses on two routes, bringing the total number of electric and green-energy buses to 851, including 712 electric buses and 139 CNG buses, accounting for 43.6% of the network, exceeding the targets set in the city’s transition roadmap.

The city is also adjusting bus routes and expanding services to support the shift to green transport under the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 20 issued on July 12, 2025, and Hanoi’s low-emission zone roadmap.

According to the plan, all buses operating within Ring Road 1 will use green energy by July 1, 2026. The requirement will expand to Ring Road 2 by January 1, 2028, and to Ring Road 3 by 2030.

Currently, the bus network covers all 126 communes and wards in the city. Together with urban railway lines, buses serve as a backbone of public transport in Hanoi, offering diverse ticket options and increasingly modern, environmentally friendly vehicles./.