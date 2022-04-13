Making news
Hanoi plans to build more bus stations in city gateways
The plan covers all administrative area of the capital city with consideration of impacts on nearby areas in the Hanoi capital region.
Under the plan, intercity bus and truck stations are arranged at the intersections of radial axes along the east-west and north-south direction and Ring Road No.4.
The new stations will be connected with public bus system of the city and stations of urban railway lines, thus gradually replacing existing stations locating deep inside the city.
Existing intercity bus stations inside the Ring Road No.3, namely Gia Lam, My Dinh, Giap Bat and Nuoc Ngam, will be temporarily used before the new ones are put into use.
In the future, they are expected to be replaced by Dong Anh, Co Bi and Ring Road No.4 stations. More bus stations will be built in the future in gateways into the city in the north, east, west and south.
The city has also set out solutions to call for investment from businesses and community for the construction of the new stations and car parks, with priority given to the building of smart underground and multi-storey parking areas./.