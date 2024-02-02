Making news
Hanoi pilots exclusive route for pedestrians, bicycles
In particular, the bicycle path is 3m wide for two-way traffic, while the walking path is 1m wide. The route is not open to electric bicycles.
Currently, the department is urgently renovating and completing the bicycle route. The works include painted lines between bicycle lanes and pedestrian lanes.
Bicycles will be allowed to circulate in the lane adjacent to the edge of the To Lich River, while people will walk in the lane adjacent to Lang street.
The route is capable of connecting Lang Station of Cat Linh- Ha Dong Urban Railway and Station No. 8 of Nhon - Hanoi Urban Railway.
Along the route, there are six public bicycle stations connecting to dozens of bus routes, including the station in front of the University of Transport and the Lang Station.
During the pilot period, the department will proactively evaluate and carefully analyse the shortcomings to make appropriate adjustments if necessary, ensuring stable and smooth traffic and reducing traffic congestion.
In November last year, the department proposed setting up two bicycle routes. The first route is along the To Lich River and the second one is around Hoa Binh Park and Hoang Minh Thao street in Cau Giay district./.