Hanoi opens exhibition showcasing innovative handicraft products

On November 16, 2025, the 2025 International Festival for Conservation and Development of Craft Villages at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long (Hanoi) attracted a large number of locals and tourists to visit, shop, and experience. Photo: VNA

The event is jointly organised by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade and the Ung Thien communal People’s Committee as part of activities welcoming the Lunar New Year 2026, the Year of the Horse.

The exhibition features around 60 standard booths and a shared display area equivalent to 30 booths, showcasing hundreds of handicraft products, collections and new designs. Made from diverse materials such as bamboo, rattan, wood and incense, the products range from souvenirs and interior décor to festive items for Tet celebration.

Notably, while retaining traditional cultural values, they are infused with modern, creative and environmentally friendly design thinking, aligning with contemporary consumer trends and market demands.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Dinh Thang, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said the exhibition is a practical activity celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress. It reflects the capital city’s strong commitment to preserving and promoting values of traditional craft villages while fostering innovation and international integration in a new phase of development.

The event also looks to support producers, cooperatives, and handicraft businesses to directly access consumers and expand distribution channels, especially amid the Tet shopping peak, he added.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ung Thien commune, highlighted that Quang Phu Cau incense village has long been recognised as one of Hanoi’s most iconic traditional craft villages, closely associated with incense-making that is deeply imbued with the spiritual and cultural identity of Vietnamese people.

Choosing this site as the venue not only creates a vivid exhibition space but also helps honour craft village heritage and introduce the image of Ung Thien to visitors and partners at home and abroad, Tuan said.



The exhibition will run until February 1./.