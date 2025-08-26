Hanoi Metro adds trains, extends operating time to meet growing travel demand

Passengers at a station of the Nhon - Hanoi Station metro line (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Railways Company Limited (Hanoi Metro) has announced that it has increased train frequency and extended operating hours to meet surging travel demand during the days when rehearsals and the official parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) take place.

Hanoi Metro advised passengers to purchase return tickets in one transaction to save time and avoid long queues. Commuters are also urged to follow staff instructions, queue orderly at ticket counters and platforms, and avoid pushing or jostling.

Given the limited number of public toilets around stations, passengers are encouraged to use restrooms inside metro stations before exiting.

For Line 3.1 Nhon – Hanoi Station, facilities are available at stations and nearby public areas, while Cau Giay Station offers access to the University of Transport and Communications’ restrooms.

On August 24, when the second full-dress parade rehearsal took place, Hanoi Metro transported nearly 200,000 passengers between 5:30 am and midnight.

Line 2A Cat Linh – Ha Dong alone carried more than 146,000 passengers, setting a new record, while Line 3.1 served over 50,000 passengers. Similar spikes were recorded during the first rehearsal on August 21.

Hanoi Metro said the record ridership reflects public trust in the capital’s modern, eco-friendly transit system. To ensure smooth operations during the holiday, staff and management will be deployed at key stations to oversee passenger flows and guarantee safe, orderly, and convenient service./.