Hanoi circus, school turn Hoan Kiem Lake into open-air stage

Onlookers are captivated by circus acts. Photo: VNA

A community art show, co-hosted by the Hanoi Circus and Variety Arts Theatre and Nguyen Dinh Chieu secondary school, drew crowds to Octagon House near Hoan Kiem Lake on May 24 evening, blending circus and traditional music in the heart of the capital.

Within the open space of the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian area, professional circus acts, magic and comedy routines shared the spotlight with a traditional orchestra playing Vietnamese folk pieces “Ly cay da” (Ode to the Banyan Tree) and “Trong com” (Listen to the Drums), alongside a violin rendition of “Viet tiep cau chuyen hoa binh” (Keep Writing the Story of Peace) performed by teachers and students.

Vuong Thanh Son, the show’s coordinator, said the troupe delivered a line-up of standout acts spanning magic circus, juggling, acrobatics, dog performances and comedy.

Many in the crowd expressed first-time excitement at experiencing traditional circus arts, Son said. Performances infused with Vietnamese identity, such as traditional instrumental ensembles and artistic circus pieces, drew enthusiastic applause, including from foreign spectators. The response, he added, is fueling efforts to bring live performance even closer to the public.

Audience members said the intimacy of the “Weekend Music” show set it apart. With virtually no barrier between performers and onlookers, and music freed from enclosed halls, every melody was met with open, genuine emotion, capturing the spirit of a public-oriented cultural event.

Such community show signals that Hanoi is steadily realising its cultural development strategy through engaged, socially rooted activities. Culture is moving beyond symbolism into everyday life, lifting residents’ spiritual well-being and sharpening the appeal of the capital’s public spaces.

The regular maintenance of community art stages also underscores the city’s push to build a wholesome, humane and culturally distinctive environment./.