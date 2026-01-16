Hanoi breaks ground on digital technology, mixed-use park

Illustration of part of the digital technology and mixed-use park project in Hanoi Tay Tuu and Phu Dien wards. Photo: FPT

The Hanoi People’s Committee, in coordination with FPT Corporation, held a groundbreaking ceremony on January 16 for a digital technology and mixed-use park in Tay Tuu and Phu Dien wards, in a buoyant atmosphere marking the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Viet Dung said the park is envisioned as a key nucleus of the capital’s innovation ecosystem, aligned with its goal of becoming a major national hub for science, technology and the digital economy. Covering nearly 200 hectares with a total investment of more than 2 billion USD, the project, once operational, is expected to provide workspace for around 60,000 experts, digital technology engineers, innovation specialists and supporting workers.



He noted that the decision by a strong domestic technology enterprise to make a large-scale, long-term investment, closely linking its development strategy with the national goal of mastering core technologies, is highly commendable and reflects a clear long-term vision and a strong sense of responsibility towards the development of both the capital and the country.



The Vice Chairman stressed that the project’s success would serve as a vivid example of the “three-party” cooperation model involving the State, enterprises and scientists. Under this model, the State plays a facilitative and guiding role in creating a favourable development environment; enterprises act as the main implementers; and experts and scientists constitute the core intellectual resource.



He affirmed that Hanoi remains fully committed to accompanying the investor, working closely and creating favourable conditions in line with regulations to ensure the project’s smooth and effective implementation.



From the investor’s perspective, FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh pledged that the technology park would become a centre helping to reinforce the capital’s position as the country’s leading hub for science and technology, and, further afield, gradually realise Vietnam’s aspiration of building its own “Silicon Valley”.



The project will be designed, built and operated in line with green building standards, with a focus on sustainable development and the creation of an integrated “work–live–innovate” environment.



Its core component is a concentrated digital technology, innovation and digital transformation park covering around 168.9 hectares. The remaining area will be developed as an open park featuring internal transport infrastructure, green spaces and water surfaces, creating a high-quality environment for working, research and living. The project is scheduled to be implemented between 2026 and 2031, with the first components expected to be completed and put into operation next year./.