Hanoi approves investment policy for road linking Gia Binh airport with capital
The 16th Hanoi People’s Council (2021–2026 term) on November 13 adopted a resolution approving the investment policy for the construction of a road connecting Gia Binh International Airport in the neighbouring Bac Ninh province with the capital.
Implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) in the form of a Build–Transfer (BT) contract, the project has a preliminary total investment of more than 32.97 trillion VND (1.25 billion USD). Construction of the road and associated infrastructure is expected to take place during 2025-2026. The project was proposed by Sun Group Corporation.
The provisional payment mechanism involves three land parcels with a combined area of approximately 723.3 hectares in the communes of Phu Dong and Thuan An (Hanoi). The project will be implemented across the communes of Thuan An, Phu Dong, Thu Lam and Dong Anh (Hanoi), and the wards of Tu Son and Phu Khe (Bac Ninh).
According to the proposed scale, the newly built section of the route will be 7 km long, while a further 6.55 km will run along the existing Hanoi-Thai Nguyen expressway/Ring Road 3.
The connection from the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen expressway/Ring Road 3 to the Tu Lien bridge approach road will include two new branches – one enabling a direct left turn from Gia Binh towards Tu Lien, and one allowing a right turn from the bridge towards the airport. Each branch is planned to have three lanes, with the connection extending around 2.5 km.
The project is expected to create a modern, streamlined connector route offering the shortest and most efficient link, opening up new development space and driving socio-economic growth. It will also support the effective utilisation of a modern, smart logistics hub integrated with e-commerce. In addition, alongside Gia Binh, the route is anticipated to help ease pressure on Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport./.