Hailstorms, whirlwinds cause heavy damage in multiple mountainous areas in Nghe An
Local authorities have instructed village leaders to urgently assess and report damage to homes, infrastructure and crops. Relevant agencies are coordinating site inspections to evaluate impacts and propose timely recovery measures, while mobilising local forces to help residents stabilise their lives.
A storm with lightning strucks a molasses storage tank at a sugar mill, causing approximately 2,000 tonnes of molasses to spill out. Photo: VNA
Sudden whirlwinds and hailstorms swept through some mountainous areas in the central province of Nghe An on the afternoon of May 3, inflicting significant damage to houses and crops.
Initial reports from Nhan Hoa commune show that hail, strong winds and lightning caused widespread losses to property and agricultural production. Notably, a lightning strike hit a molasses storage tank at a local sugar plant, spilling around 2,000 tonnes and causing an estimated loss of up to 8 billion VND (303,536 USD).
In Thanh Binh Tho commune, extreme weather tore off roofs and damaged 193 houses and one community cultural house, with losses estimated at over 6 billion VND. The Cay Mit bridge spanning the Con River was also displaced by about 30cm from its abutment.
Large areas of crops, including rice nearing harvest, were flattened, affecting yields. More than 112 hectares of rice and 20 hectares of maize suffered over 70% damage, with total losses estimated at more than 3.7 billion VND.
Local authorities have instructed village leaders to urgently assess and report damage to homes, infrastructure and crops. Relevant agencies are coordinating site inspections to evaluate impacts and propose timely recovery measures, while mobilising local forces to help residents stabilise their lives.
The May 3 hailstorms is the heaviest ever witnessed by residents of Thanh Binh Tho commune. Photo: VNA