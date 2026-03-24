Ha Giang, Hoi An gain global spotlight in Time Out’s 2026 rankings

Ha Giang (Tuyen Quang) and Hoi An (Da Nang) have been named among the world’s 51 most beautiful destinations for 2026 by Time Out, ranking 17th and 51st respectively, a recognition expected to boost Vietnam’s global tourism appeal and generate wide international media exposure across key markets in Europe, the US and Australia.

Ha Giang evokes both geological grandeur and human stories, where winding mountain passes such as Ma Pi Leng and Tham Ma captivate domestic and international travellers alike, each curve revealing a new and distinct landscape.

Yet what places Ha Giang alongside some of the world’s most celebrated mountain destinations, according to Time Out, lies not only in its dramatic terrain but also in the cultural depth of Vietnam’s northeastern frontier. The province is home to 43 ethnic groups whose long-standing traditions have shaped a unique social and cultural fabric, with each village preserving layers of indigenous heritage and collective memory.

Harsh natural conditions combined with enduring cultural traditions have created a destination that offers visitors more than scenic views, it provides an immersive experience rooted in local life and identity.

Tourists relax on eco-friendly cyclos while exploring Hoi An's ancient town. Photo: VNA

Beyond its landscapes, he highlighted the distinctive atmosphere of Lunar New Year celebrations in the highlands, where early-year markets come alive with colourful traditional costumes, lively conversations and simple daily activities that create a warm and intimate cultural experience.

If Ha Giang represents the beauty of space, Hoi An embodies the beauty of time. The ancient town stands out not only for its distinctive visual charm but also for its vibrant living environment and its rare ability to preserve a natural connection between heritage and contemporary life.

According to Time Out, the warm yellow tones of Hoi An’s old streets, narrow lanes marked by the passage of time, and lantern-lit evenings create an emotionally rich setting where visitors do more than observe, they become part of the experience.

Community-based tourism has helped improve the life quality of ethnic minorities in Ha Giang province. Photo: VNP

Local cuisine adds another dimension, serving not merely as famous dishes but as stories of culture and memory passed down through generations. Visitors can immerse themselves in traditional craft villages and everyday community life, gaining deeper insight into how cultural values are preserved and transmitted over time.

Hoi An’s recognition therefore represents more than an accolade; it affirms the destination’s enduring cultural value and long-term appeal to global travellers.

Leaders of Da Nang city expect recent international honours to support tourism growth targets, including welcoming around 19.1 million visitors in 2026, up 10.2% from 2025. Of the total, international arrivals are projected to reach approximately 7.86 million, reinforcing the city’s position as one of Vietnam’s leading tourism hubs./.