Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2022 to open in HCM City

The Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 28 to 30 to promote sustainable development cooperation between Vietnam and the EU via comprehensive dialogues, investment, transfer of expertise and technology, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference in Hanoi on October 3.

The event also aims to support Vietnam’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and the socio-economic development goals specified in its National Green Growth Strategy for the 2021-2030 period.

GEFE 2022 will bring together experts across sustainable business and governance for three days of conferences, exhibitions, and high-level B2B and B2G dialogue sessions, along with EuroCham Vietnam's Green Business Awards and annual Gala Dinner.

The first day of GEFE 2022 will include a plenary conference, which will function as a forum for high-level dialogue between European and Vietnamese government representatives and business stakeholders to coordinate and hold discussions on green policy frameworks, national energy plans, and climate risks.



GEFE 2022's three days will entail panel discussions and seminars on a broad theme, including energy and green financing on the first day, waste and sustainability on the second day, followed by innovation and entrepreneurship on the third and final day. Each day will be further divided into subtopics, covering more than 20 green sector subjects.

At the press conference, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in trade promotion and investment in industry with the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) to enhance links between Vietnamese and EU firms.

Additionally, EuroCham is cooperating with Schoolab to launch a Sustainable Innovation Lab at GEFF 2022.

Statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed that during the second year of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement from August 2021 to July 2022, two-way trade between Vietnam and the EU hit 61.4 billion USD, up 11.9% from the first year. Of which, Vietnam’s exports reached 45 billion USD, up 17% with imports worth 16.4 billion USD, up 0.2%.

The EU is now the fifth biggest investor in Vietnam with total registered capital of 27.6 billion USD. In the first eight months of this year, the bloc registered a combined capital of 2.2 billion USD, up 69.6% annually with 104 new projects./.