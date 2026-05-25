Green economy could contribute over 10% of Vietnam’s GDP by 2030

The Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway connects Dong Nai with Ho Chi Minh City and southwestern provinces. Photo: VNA

The event jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Startup Centre (SIHUB) and Gallery Architecture & Materials is scheduled to take place from July 17-19 at the SIHUB.

The exhibition is expected to gather more than 50 enterprises and startups operating in smart technologies, landscape materials, clean energy, ecological greenery, architectural design and healthcare solutions.

These sectors are also among Ho Chi Minh City’s priority areas under its sustainable development strategy.

According to Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Architects and founder of Gallery Architecture & Materials Nguyen Thu Phong, rapid urbanisation in Vietnam is driving increasing demand for greener, healthier and more sustainable living spaces.

He said the integration of urban design, architecture, landscape planning and technology is opening up new approaches for future urban living.

Global smart home and green living markets are projected to grow by 18-27% annually during 2026-2035. The global smart home market alone is expected to reach 232 billion USD in 2026 and could rise to between 537 billion USD and 1.4 trillion USD by 2030-2035.

Meanwhile, the global renewable energy market is forecast to hit around 2 trillion USD by 2030, while the organic food and green healthcare product sectors are maintaining annual growth of approximately 10%.

Phong noted that Vietnam is witnessing expanding opportunities for green technologies, IoT, clean energy and sustainable materials through offshore wind power, green hydrogen and smart urban development projects.

The country currently has more than 40 smart city projects under development, creating favourable conditions for green growth industries.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Tran Trong Tuyen said the development of greener, smarter and more sustainable urban areas has become an inevitable trend.

He stressed that the exhibition’s focus areas are important pillars in the city’s sustainable development strategy, contributing to emissions reduction goals, the Net Zero target by 2050 and improved urban living standards.

The event is also expected to raise public awareness of green lifestyles, sustainable consumption and the role of technology in shaping future cities./.