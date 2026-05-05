Global electronics brands gather at IEAE Vietnam 2026

A range of new technologies will be showcased at the Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE 2026). Illustrative photo: VNA

The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE 2026) is set to draw hundreds of global brands and showcase thousands of cutting-edge products, delivering an immersive technology experience while opening up new avenues for business partnerships and market expansion.

Taking place from May 28–30 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, the event will cover more than 10,000 sq.m and feature over 500 booths from more than 300 companies. Participants include major manufacturers from China’s leading electronics hubs such as Shenzhen and Dongguan, along with brands like Remax, Dongguan WUQUE Precision Technology, Shenzhen Sanlida Electrical Technology and Guangdong Chunmi Electrical Appliance Technology.

Positioned as a dedicated trade platform for consumer electronics and home appliances, IEAE 2026 will link manufacturers, buyers and distributors, facilitating direct engagement through structured trade promotion and networking activities over the three-day event.

More than an exhibition, the event functions as a central meeting point for industry players, strengthening supply chain connections and offering a comprehensive snapshot of the market. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore emerging technology trends, a wide range of products and immediate business prospects.

The consumer electronics zone will feature popular items such as Hi-Fi Bluetooth earphones, portable speakers, gaming equipment, fast-charging accessories, high-capacity power banks, smart chargers, mobile accessories and wearable devices, alongside advanced technologies like drones and robotics.

A strong presence of large-scale manufacturers capable of OEM/ODM production and meeting international export standards is expected, offering competitive pricing and flexible solutions for long-term partnerships and private label development. Meanwhile, the home appliance zone will present practical household products, including induction cookers, air fryers, energy-efficient fans, ion hair dryers, multi-purpose cookers, juicers and kettles.

Designed with a focus on functionality, durability and energy efficiency, the products cater to mass-market demand while maintaining competitive pricing. Exhibitors are also leveraging multiple distribution channels, from traditional retail to e-commerce, to expand market reach.

IEAE 2026 continues to strengthen its role as a trade bridge through tailored buyer programmes and B2B matchmaking, helping businesses connect with reliable suppliers and unlock new cooperation opportunities. A series of forums and seminars will complement the exhibition, offering insights into market trends, policies and growth potential, enabling companies to refine strategies and boost competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.​

Serving as a comprehensive networking platform, the event allows participants to access direct supply sources, diversify distribution channels and stay ahead of industry trends./.