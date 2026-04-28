Gia Lai invests heavily to help fishermen shift livelihoods, combat IUU fishing

The province currently has around 5,700 fishing vessels measuring 6m or longer. Photo: VNA

As part of this push, the provincial People’s Committee has allocated 212 billion VND (about 8 million USD) to 16 coastal communes and wards to implement policies supporting job conversion and the decommissioning of fishing vessels that fail to meet operational requirements.Of the total, nearly 207 billion VND is earmarked for dismantling ineligible boats, while more than 5.5 billion VND will fund vocational training and job transition programmes for affected fishermen.Nguyen Huu Dat, a fisherman from Quy Nhon Dong ward, said that because of declined marine resources in areas such as Thi Nai Lagoon and rising fuel costs, many vessels have been left idle for extended periods.Dat said his nearly 9-metre-long boat has been docked for almost two years due to mounting difficulties. Eligible for more than 70 million VND in compensation, he plans to use the support to start a small business and pursue vocational training to secure a more stable livelihood.Local authorities reported that Quy Nhon Dong ward currently has 105 vessels eligible for support under the programme, including 44 “three-no” boats – those lacking registration, inspection and fishing licences. Others are vessels that no longer meet operational conditions or whose owners wish to exit the sector.Nguyen Thanh Danh, Vice Chairman of the ward People’s Committee, said the policy has received strong backing from local fishermen, many of whom are eager to access financial assistance and transition to new jobs. Authorities have established appraisal councils and guided over 100 boat owners through the application process.Gia Lai currently has more than 5,700 fishing vessels measuring six metres or longer. Alongside enforcement measures against IUU fishing, the province is focusing on long-term solutions, particularly helping fishermen adapt to new regulations and shift to sustainable livelihoods./.