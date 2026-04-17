Gia Lai attracts 190 million USD to four renewable energy projects

Vietnam’s electricity output reached 76.86 billion kWh in the first quarter of 2026, rising 6.6% year-on-year. Photo: VNA

Authorities in Vietnam’s central province of Gia Lai have approved investors for four solar and wind power projects worth nearly 5 trillion VND (190 million USD), the provincial People’s Committee said on April 16.

The investor consortium consists of the EMI Investment JSC, Nhon Hoa Wind Power JSC No.1 and Nhon Hoa Energy JSC No.2. The group will develop three solar power plants – Nhon Hoa 1, Nhon Hoa 1A and Nhon Hoa 2 – and the Nhon Hoa 3 wind power project.

Located mainly in Ia Le commune and partly in Chu Puh commune, the projects will have a combined installed capacity of 230 megawatts (MW).

The three solar plants will cover nearly 275 hectares in Ia Le commune with a total capacity of 188 MW and are expected to generate about 345,715 MWh of electricity annually.

Meanwhile, the Nhon Hoa 3 wind project will span about 27.3 hectares across Ia Le and Chu Puh communes with an installed capacity of 42 MW, supplying renewable power to the national grid.

Provincial authorities have assigned relevant departments to oversee land allocation procedures, grid connection agreements and compliance with technical standards under Vietnam’s National Power Development Plan VIII.

Construction of the projects is scheduled to begin in November 2026, with operations expected to start in August 2028./.