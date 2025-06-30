Making news
Gaming industry eyes over 430 million USD revenue this year
Games published by Vietnamese studios generated around 315 million USD in revenue in 2024, according to GameGeek, a platform connecting Vietnam’s gaming ecosystem.
In just the first half of 2025, this figure has reached at least 214.85 million USD.
If the current growth trend continues, total revenue for 2025 is projected to exceed 430 million USD, representing a 36.4% increase compared to the previous year.
GameGeek also reports that games developed by Vietnamese teams recorded 9.6 billion downloads in 2024. In the first six months of 2025, this number already hit 5.2 billion downloads. Downloads for all of 2025 are expected to surpass 10.3 billion, a year-on-year growth of over 7.7%.
Games from Vietnamese studios now account for 37.3% of global game app downloads, according to GameGeek. This means that around three to four out of every 10 games downloaded worldwide are developed by Vietnamese creators.
The remarkable result reflects a comprehensive upgrade in development, operations and global distribution capabilities among Vietnam’s game production teams.
Names like Falcon with Goods Sort and ABI Game Studio with Nuts and Bolts have consistently appeared on major rankings. They also become icons of the ‘casual’ gaming wave led by Vietnam.
GameGeek shared that Vietnamese developers are constantly exploring new directions. However, the current ecosystem still faces a major reality: a lack of sustainable connectivity.
Vietnam is home to more than 3,000 game studios, ranking among the highest in the region, yet it still lacks a strong ‘central connector’ to foster collaboration.
The gaming industry remains fragmented, with gaps in skills and capacity among local game developers and publishers.
While many larger studios are making significant progress, a number of smaller teams are still struggling, from figuring out how to market their games to lacking expert connections and having limited access to new technology or advanced operational resources.
Opportunities to meet with experts, access in-depth knowledge and build partnerships remain scarce.
The upcoming Vietnam Game Connect 2025 forum, scheduled for July 16, is expected to become a vital platform to connect Vietnamese game developers with investors and global industry leaders.
The event will welcome over 500 participants, including executives from large and small studios across the country, as well as 25 sponsors represented in an exhibition area./.