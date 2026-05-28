Free screenings of 14 Vietnamese, Swedish children’s films in Hanoi next month

Poster of the Vietnam – Sweden Children’s Film Week. Photo: Vietnam Film Institute

To celebrate International Children’s Day on June 1, the Vietnam Film Institute, in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, will organise the Vietnam – Sweden Children’s Film Week.



The event will take place from June 1 to 5 at Ngoc Khanh Cinema on Hanoi’s Kim Ma street.



During the five-day programme, organisers will screen a total of 14 films, including three Swedish feature films and 11 Vietnamese animated films for children under the age of 16.



Under film classification regulations, children under 13 may attend screenings if accompanied by parents or guardians.



One of the highlights of the event will be book introductions and quiz games related to Pippi Longstocking. On the opening day, Kim Dong Publishing House – one of Vietnam’s best-known publishers specialising in children’s literature – will present Vietnamese editions of famous works by Astrid Lindgren that have been adapted into films, including four comic titles: Do You Know Pippi?, Pippi Goes Shopping, Pippi in the South Seas, and Pippi Saves Christmas.



According to organisers, the film week aims not only to offer children an opportunity to enjoy outstanding works, but also to create a space where they can engage with diverse art forms ranging from literature to cinema.



Interactive activities such as games and knowledge quizzes are also expected to provide an entertaining and educational environment, helping the younger generation absorb knowledge in a natural and enjoyable way./.