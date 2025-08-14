Free public toilets for visitors to Hanoi during National Day celebrations

A restaurant offers a free toilet to visitors to Hanoi during the National Day celebrations. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

As the capital gears up to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), it has put in place comprehensive measures to ensure visitors enjoy a safe, comfortable, and well-serviced stay.



Under the direction of Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment has worked with military units, relevant agencies, and local authorities to install 1,012 toilets for the National Day parade and related events.



Of these, 612 mobile toilets have been set up along main streets, in the vicinity of Ba Dinh Square, and near fireworks venues. Meanwhile, 400 existing toilets from agencies, schools, hospitals, cafes, and private homes will be open to the public at no cost, said Ngo Thai Nam, Director of the department's Centre for Agricultural and Evironmental Techniques.



The centre, in coordination with the Hanoi Urban Environment Company (URENCO), has completed affixing “Free Toilet” logos at all the 400 free locations and updating their exact positions on Google Maps. These facilities will operate from August 15 to September 2. Many are located in high-traffic areas such as Ba Dinh, Ngoc Ha, Giang Vo, Hoan Kiem, Cua Nam, O Cho Dua and Hai Ba Trung wards, providing convenient access for both residents and tourists.



Local authorities have actively promoted the initiative. In Hai Ba Trung ward alone, 35 households have joined the programme, alongside 45 mobile toilets installed at key places.



“This is a practical and civilised effort that contributes to a bright, green, clean and beautiful capital, leaving a positive impression on visitors,” said Chief of the ward People’s Committee Office Nguyen Minh Huong.



Residents have embraced the idea. “Opening our toilet to the public is a small gesture, but it meets an essential need during the parade and shows the hospitality of Hanoians,” said Bui Van Hien, owner of a local eyewear shop at 119 Le Duan street.



Businesses have also joined in, with the Highland Coffee chain pledging to open its toilets in central Hanoi free of charge and assigning staff to guide visitors.

URENCO General Director Pham Van Duc said additional temporary facilities and backup units are being prepared to ensure adequate capacity. Staff will be stationed at each mobile toilet to assist users and keep the facilities clean. The company is also increasing street sweeping, washing and waste collection along parade routes, with workers positioned every 500 metres.



Hanoi’s Department of Agriculture and Environment also plans 800 rubbish bins to be placed along the routes and mobilised 6,300 youth volunteers to help collect litter and remind spectators not to discard waste indiscriminately./.