Free meal initiative brings nutrition to disadvantaged patients

Members of a volunteer group in Thien Truong ward and students from Nguyen Khuyen High School prepare meals to donate to patients. Photo: VNA

On a Sunday in mid-April, despite the sweltering heat, members of a volunteer group in Thien Truong ward set up tables at the hospital gate to distribute meals. Dozens of patients and their family members, many from poor and remote areas, lined up to receive the free servings.Hundreds of freshly cooked, nutritious servings were handed out, accompanied by words of encouragement, reflecting a spirit of compassion and community solidarity.Holding warm food in her hands, Ngo Thi Dung from Cat Thanh commune said that her husband suffers from kidney disease and is in weak health, placing significant strain on the family’s finance. Such meaningful meals not only help ease the financial burden but also provide encouragement for her family to continue their treatment journey.Nguyen Thi Tuyet, head of the volunteer group, said that on average, around 400 servings are prepared every Sunday for disadvantaged patients receiving treatment at Nam Dinh General Hospital. The group has maintained this activity for 15 years to ease difficulties for those facing illness and hardship.Tuyet shared that the idea of providing free meals stemmed from her own experiences caring for relatives in the hospital. Witnessing many patients and their families struggling to afford daily meals, and even skipping meals to save money for medicine, she and her family began cooking and donating meals in the hope of easing their burden.Since 2011, her family has organised meal distributions at hospitals in the former Nam Dinh city. Every Sunday, the group mobilises between 15 and 20 people to prepare meals, beginning work as early as 4 a.m. As the meals are intended for patients, every step is carried out with utmost care. Ingredients are sourced from reputable suppliers, ensuring they are nutritious and easy to digest, while food preservation follows safety and quality standards.The group now has around 60 members who not only contribute their time but also provide financial support and mobilise donations from the community.For the past three years, 67-year-old Nong Thi Tinh has regularly joined the effort, helping with food preparation and distribution. For her, the activity is both meaningful and a source of personal fulfilment.Beyond Nam Dinh General Hospital, the group also provides meals at other local medical facilities, including Nam Dinh Lung Hospital and Nam Dinh Psychiatric Hospital. The initiative is sustained through member contributions and donations from individuals, benefactors, businesses, and food suppliers.Since 2019, students from the Green Flame Volunteer Club at Nguyen Khuyen High School have actively supported the programme, assisting with meal preparation and distribution.Tran Dinh Anh Duc, a Grade 10 student, said participating in the initiative has helped him better understand compassion and social responsibility. The club, with about 55 members, also engages in other charitable activities while balancing academic commitments.According to the club’s advisor, Tran Thi Lan Dung, the programme has received strong support from the school and parents for its positive impact on students’ character development.From simple meals, the initiative continues to spread kindness within the community, especially among the younger generation, contributing to a more caring and humane society./.