Forum talks resource convergence for green growth

The awareness of localities, businesses and people about green, sustainable recovery and growth has been improved significantly over the past time, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 8.



The Connections for Development Forum 2022 (Vietnam Connect Forum 2022) was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Vietnam Economic Times (VnEconomy), with the theme “Resource Convergence for Promoting Green Growth and Sustainable Development.”



The Deputy Minister said many localities have issued strategies and action plans on green growth, while enterprises have sought ways to diversify and reform their production models in a sustainable fashion.



He also highlighted the resolve of the Party, State and Government to accelerate the economic transition towards green, sustainable development.



Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, briefed the participants on the southern economic hub’s efforts in sustainable development, covering economy, society and people, noting that the city is preparing an ecosystem to welcome green investment flows.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment and the World Bank estimated that Vietnam needs some 30 billion USD to implement its green growth strategy by 2030. However, the state budget can meet only 30 percent of the amount.



Experts at the forum stressed the need to consolidate policies and institutions on green growth, further improve the investment environment, create optimal conditions for businesses and people to access loans, and promote scientific research and technological transfer.



The Vietnam Connect Forum 2022 is an annual gathering based on an initiative to combine the missions and tasks of economic diplomacy and economic media to promote and improve economic efficiency and connection activities, expand cooperation, and discuss new trends around the world, helping Vietnamese localities and businesses integrate into and participate in global value chains.



It also aims to promote the effectiveness of international cooperation and support, and push the implementation of development goals and international commitments, for Vietnam’s prosperous development./.