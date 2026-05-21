Flower tribute ceremony honours President Ho Chi Minh in Russia

Representatives of the Primorye Region Association of Friendship with Vietnam lay flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: VNA

A flower tribute ceremony marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026) has been held at the Ho Chi Minh monument in Vladivostok, bringing together Vietnamese community members and Russian friends in a warm celebration of the Vietnam – Russia friendship.

Held in the green surroundings of Ho Chi Minh Park, the ceremony became especially moving as delegates and attendees joined in singing the song “Nhu co Bac Ho trong ngay vui dai thang" (As if Uncle Ho was with us in the Great Victory Day) with applause and shared emotions creating a heartfelt atmosphere.

Organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Vladivostok with the participation of representatives from the Primorye Region Association of Friendship with Vietnam, the Vietnamese People Association in Primorye, Vietnamese students, local students majoring in Vietnamese studies at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), and members of the Vietnamese community in Russia’s Far East.

Vietnamese-language performances by young Russian artists accompanied the solemn ceremony. Opera singer Alina Sakhatskaya performed the song “Nho ve Ha Noi" (Remembering Hanoi) while Russian students confidently recited Vietnamese poetry.

Writer and Oriental studies researcher Darina Mishukova also introduced her book “Vietnamese Cultural Code”, reflecting her deep affection for and bonds with Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien described President Ho Chi Minh’s life as a shining symbol of patriotism, the will of national independence, and the aspiration for humanity's freedom.

He noted that after leaving Vietnam in 1911 in search of a path for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh devoted his whole life to the struggle for national liberation while leaving behind a lasting ideological and cultural legacy promoting peace, justice, and solidarity among nations.

The Consul General stressed President Ho Chi Minh’s reputation and career transcended Vietnam’s borders to inspire liberation movements worldwide, and that his ideas on the right to self-determination, peace, and friendship among nations remain deeply relevant today.

Regarding bilateral ties, Kien said the President laid the very first foundation for the faithful friendship between Vietnam and Russia. He also noted that Vladivostok held special significance in the late leader’s revolutionary journey as he visited the city three times during his revolutionary activities.

He said the Ho Chi Minh monument in Vladivostok is not only a symbol of respect for the great Vietnamese leader but also a vivid symbol of the close-knit friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

The Consul General also appreciated the support and goodwill shown by Primorye authorities and people toward Vietnam, acknowledging the Vietnamese community’s contributions to preserving the national identity and strengthening Vietnam – Russia ties.

Immediately after the ceremony, the Consulate General and Far Eastern Federal University jointly organised an award ceremony for the 23rd Vietnamese Language Olympiad at the same venue. Outstanding Russian students majoring in Vietnamese studies received certificates and awards from Professor A. Sokolovsky./.