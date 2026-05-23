Flights connecting Da Nang, Moscow resumed

The visitors are greeted with flowers, gifts and traditional Vietnamese performances at Da Nang International Airport. Photo: VNA



The flight, operated by Anex Tour Vietnam and Vietjet Air, carried 377 passengers. At Da Nang International Airport, visitors were greeted with flowers, gifts and traditional Vietnamese performances.

According to the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Da Nang has recorded strong growth in arrivals from Russia and CIS countries following a series of targeted promotion campaigns in those markets. In the first four months of 2026, the city welcomed more than 142,000 visitors from Russia and the CIS, accounting for around 3.7% of total international arrivals and up over 20% year-on-year.



The growth reflects the effectiveness of Da Nang’s focused international tourism promotion strategy and the city’s increasing appeal among high-end beach holidaymakers from Russia and the CIS.



Recent activities included participation in the MITT Moscow 2026 International Travel Fair, where Da Nang was recognised as the “Most Outstanding Destination”, meetings with Russian media and travel businesses, hosting inaugural flights from Russia and the CIS, and organising famtrip programmes for international tour operators.



Da Nang has also launched its first international digital campaign on Yango, a major technology and digital services platform widely used in Russia and CIS countries. Through integrated services such as ride-hailing, maps, location search and digital advertising, the city has expanded its tourism promotion among Russian-speaking users. Tourism authorities reported a noticeable rise in searches, website visits and online engagement from Russia, with Russian now among the most frequently used languages on Da Nang’s tourism information platforms.



The summer 2026 season is also seeing significant expansion of charter flight services from Russia, the CIS and Belarus to Vietnam. From April 1 to October 31, 2026, Anex Tour Vietnam plans to connect 20 cities across those markets with key Vietnamese destinations including Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet and Phan Rang, targeting more than 250,000 passengers overall.



For Da Nang specifically, the company plans to operate flights from 12 cities in Russia, the CIS and Belarus between April 16 and October 31, including Moscow, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Khabarovsk, Minsk, Astana and Almaty. During the summer peak season, arrivals from these markets are expected to reach around 68,160 visitors.



Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, said the increase in flights from Russia, the CIS and Belarus not only helps diversify the city’s international visitor markets but also reflects growing confidence among international travel companies in Da Nang’s attractiveness and tourism capacity.



Amid the gradual recovery and restructuring of global tourism, Da Nang continues to strengthen its position as a safe, attractive and experience-rich destination for international travellers, she added./.