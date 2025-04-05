First two Vietnamese companies achieve international carbon neutrality certifications

Managing Director of Control Union Vietnam Wouter Melis van Ravenhorst presents certificates to the two companies. (Photo: VNA)

Control Union Vietnam on April 4 awarded the Carbon Neutral Certificate for 2023 to TH Milk Joint Stock Company and Nui Tien Pure Water Co., Ltd, both under TH Group.



These are the first two companies in Vietnam to successfully achieved carbon neutrality in accordance with PAS 2060:2014 standards.



In 2023, the TH true MILK dairy plant operated by the TH Milk Joint Stock Company ended its use of fuel oil-fired boilers, replacing them with biomass-fueled boilers, resulting in a reduction of over 7,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions. All high-pressure metal halide lamps in the plant were replaced with LED lights, saving energy and reducing emissions by approximately 214 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.



Additionally, the plant has implemented a series of initiatives that both reduce emissions and enhance production efficiency, such as installing variable frequency drives for cold storage compressors, replacing low-efficiency blowers with high-efficiency Turbo Blowers, and readjusting compressed air pressure used in production lines.



At the certficate handover ceremony (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Many other emission reduction activities have also been carried out at the company such as planting new trees, reducing plastic use (raw materials for yogurt spoons), and replacing them with more environmentally friendly, recyclable materials. Meanwhile, the Nui Tien Pure Water Co., Ltd. has focused on plastic reduction solutions such as eliminating shrink wrap on bottle caps, reducing plastic weight in each water bottle, decreasing the thickness of plastic labels, and minimising adhesive use for straws. These solutions have helped the company reduce about 600 tonnes of plastic each year.



The Nui Tien plant is also actively promoting cooperation with partners to expand its solar power system, contributing to a reduction of nearly 1,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Additionally, the plant plans to gradually transition from fossil fuel energy to renewable energy, with plans to prioritise switching from using DO oil (fossil fuel) for boiler combustion to utilising biomass fuel (wood chips, rice husks, sawdust - by-products from the wood processing industry) in 2025.



As a result, the total emissions neutralised at the TH Milk Joint Stock Company amount to 26,670.14 tonnes of CO2, while at the Nui Tien Pure Water Co. Ltd. is 11,631.68 tonnes of CO2.



Wouter Melis van Ravenhorst, Managing Director of Control Union Vietnam, said that the process of verifying the TH Group's carbon neutrality projects is relatively smooth, as the TH Group has made early investments in advanced technology and continuously innovated with various emission reduction solutions./.