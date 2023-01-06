First batch of Cao Phong orange shipped to UK

Orange grown in Cao Phong district is a famous specialty of Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

The People’s Committee of Cao Phong district in the northern province of Hoa Binh, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, RYB Joint Stock Company and Cao Phong One Member Ltd, Co., on January 5 held a ceremony to mark the first shipment of seven tonnes of Cao Phong orange to the UK.

Orange grown in Cao Phong district is a famous specialty of Hoa Binh province. It is said to have a wonderful smell and a sweet tender taste combined with its beautiful colour.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Bui Duc Hinh said that the orange shipment to the UK marks the province’s over-40-year efforts to bring Cao Phong orange to the world market.

Director of the province’s agriculture department Nguyen Huy Nhuan said that the province will continue to support orange-growing cooperatives and cooperative groups in improving their capacity in production, processing, packaging, storing, and selling.

Enterprises are also supported in purchasing and processing Cao Phong orange as well as adding value to the product, he said.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, Director of RYB Joint Stock Company, said that none of the nearly 900 plant protection substances that are required to be analysed according to European standards was found in all testing samples.

Sample packages to the UK have also been cleared without any obstables related to food safety and origin, she said.

Last year, many agricultural products of Hoa Binh province like bamboo shoots, vermicelli, cassava, and nutritious porridge maintained their traditional export markets and expanded new markets. Its white sugarcane, purple sugarcane, longan, and red-flesh pomelo were first exported to high-end markets such as the US, the Republic of Korea, the UK, and the EU.

Cao Phong district now has 1,744 ha of citrus trees, including 1,358 ha of orange and tangerine with a yearly output of over 20,000 tonnes.

The district has seven products, including fresh orange and processed orange, recognised as 3-and-4-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) products./.