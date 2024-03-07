Export furniture fair opens house in HCM City

At the opening ceremony of the fair. (Photo: VNA)

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Furniture Fair 2024 (HawaExpo 2024) kicked off on March 6 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in district 7 and the White Palace Convention Centre Pham Van Dong in Thu Duc city.



Nguyen Quoc Khanh, Chairman of the Vietnam Forestry Fair JSC (Viforest Fair) - the event’s organiser, said HawaExpo 2024 - the largest export furniture fair in Vietnam - gathered more than 500 exhibitors, 80% of whom are domestic producers while the remainders include prominent wooden furniture and handicraft manufacturers from ASEAN countries as well as local and foreign design units, raw material suppliers, and accessory providers.



The four-day event provides opportunities for enterprises to boost direct and online trading through the Hopefairs. They can also expand sales on cross-border e-commerce platforms with the support of two leading units in the world, namely Amazon and Wayfair.



Aside from showcasing products and business matching events, the fair will feature in-depth seminars on the carbon credit market from forests and solutions to sustainable development of acacia wood resources and enhancing the value of the Acacia Vietnam wood brand, he said.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri said that last year, Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooded products dropped 15.5% year-on-year because consumers tighten spending on non-essential products in the context of high inflation due to the impact of geopolitical conflicts.



Despite facing many difficulties and challenges, there have been positive signs for the wood industry in 2024, the official said. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimated that the export value of wood and wooded products will reach about 15 billion USD this year, an increase of about 6% compared to 2023.



To achieve the above-mention target, it is necessary for the forestry industry to make further efforts and have fundamental solutions relating to technological innovation, using of raw materials, manufacturing and distribution of products, Tri said, adding that the fair will be an effective trade promotion channel to help popularise Vietnamese wood and wooded products to customers around the world./.