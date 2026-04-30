Exhibition traces Vietnam’s post-reunification journey

Rare archival photos on display at the documentary exhibition “Echoes of a New Day.” Photo: VNA

Showcasing more than 70 documentary images, the exhibition highlights Vietnam’s journey from the 1975 Spring Victory through the early years of recovery and reconstruction, with a spotlight on the nationwide general election on April 25, 1976.The exhibition is divided into two themes. “Reunified nation” captures the historic April 30 moment and the widespread joy of national reunification, while “Echoes of a new era” depicts the transition to peace, including the consolidation of the state apparatus and the 1976 general election, marking a key step in building a unified state. It also reflects daily life in the early post-war years, from economic revival to life in both urban and rural areas, underscoring the resilience and solidarity of the Vietnamese people.