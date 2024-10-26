Exhibition on Hoang Sa, Truong Sa held in Dak Lak

People visit the exhibition titled “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly): Historical and legal evidence”. (Photo: daklak.gov.vn)

A mobile exhibition titled “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly): Historical and legal evidence” was opened at Le Loi Primary School in Krong Buk district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on October 25.

The exhibition running until October 27 showcases many documents, artifacts, publications and nearly 100 maps, which have been collected and published by domestic and international researchers and scholars.

These include documents in Han-Nom (ancient ideographic vernacular script of the Vietnamese language), Vietnamese and French issued by the Vietnamese feudal court and the French government in Indochina from the 17th to the early 20th century, affirming the process of establishing, exercising and protecting Vietnam's sovereignty over the two island districts of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

Especially, the exhibition introduces royal records of the Nguyen Dynasty (which began with the reign of King Gia Long, and ended with the reign of King Bao Dai) that directly dealt with the exploitation, management, establishment and enforcement of Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two island districts.

The documents show that the Vietnamese state from the feudal period to the present has explored, established, exercised and protected national sovereignty over the two island districts of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa and many other waters and islands belonging to Vietnam's territory. It is a continuous, long-term, peaceful process, recorded in many historical sources of Vietnam and other countries, especially documents and maps compiled and published since the 16th century in Vietnam and many countries around the world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Deputy Director of Dak Lak provincial Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Quoc Hiep said that since 2019, the department has coordinated with districts in the province to held seven mobile exhibitions on Truong Sa and Hoang Sa.

Such exhibitions attracted many officials, Party members and people in the province, he said./.