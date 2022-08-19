Making news
Exhibition aims to raise public awareness about plastic waste reduction
Hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications in coordination with the provincial People’s Committee, the exhibition featured 300 photos, two models, documents and movies about plastic pollution.
It highlighted the real situation of plastic waste pollution; origin of plastic waste and causes of pollution; consequences and solutions to reduce plastic waste pollution.
The event also introduced a number of organisations and individuals that have made positive contributions to preventing and controlling plastic waste pollution, thus conveying a message on the need to change from the smallest things to move towards the green, clean and plastic waste-free environment.
The exhibition will run until August 21./.