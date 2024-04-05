Making news
EPR – a motive for Vietnam’s circular economic development: Norwegian diplomat
Talking to a Vietnam News Agency reporter on the sidelines of the seminar “Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR): From Policy to Implementation” held in Hanoi on April 4, Moglestue noted that Vietnam has several related regulations, describing this as a sound beginning to consolidate its own policies to ensure effective implementation of the EPR regulations.
Among the first Southeast Asian countries applying the tool, Vietnam requires producers and importers of electronic products, lubricants and various types of packaging to recycle or pay fees to support waste recycling activities from January 1, 2024. Meanwhile, they are required to implement recycling from January 1, 2025, and manufacturers and importers of transportation vehicles from January 1, 2027.
Sharing Norway’s experience in carrying out the EPR regulations, Moglestue said setting ambitious policy targets is crucial to promote innovations in the private sector.
Although enterprises could say it is difficult to comply with the EPR scheme, they are able to effectively carry out the regulations and do very good business, she stressed.
Norway also continually held consultations and dialogues with research institutes, private enterprises and press agencies during policy development so as to ensure the rights of the stakeholders, she said, adding platforms and forums were organised for relevant parties to share knowledge and opinions to complete the policies.
She went on to say that Norway stands ready to share its experience with Vietnam to improve the building and enforcement of EPR regulations, expressing her hope Norwegian enterprises will share their technologies with Vietnamese partners to help them effectively implement the State policies./.