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E10 biofuel to be distributed nationwide from next month

E10 biofuel will officially be distributed nationwide from June 1 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s roadmap on energy transition and environmentally friendly fuel use.
  E10 biofuel is sold at a PVOIL gas station on Thai Thinh Street in Hanoi. Photo: VNA  

Under Official Dispatch No. 1507/TTTN-XD, petroleum wholesalers and distributors have been requested to prepare supply sources, blending systems, infrastructure and retail networks for the rollout of E10 petrol nationwide.

E10 contains 10% bioethanol and 90% conventional gasoline. According to the ministry, the fuel helps improve combustion efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and cut harmful emissions.

Under Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT, unleaded petrol must be blended into E10 petrol for nationwide use from June 1, while E5 RON 92 will continue to be supplied until the end of 2030.

The ministry said localities and businesses have actively prepared infrastructure and supply plans to ensure stable distribution during the transition./.

VNA/VNP

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