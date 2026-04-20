Digital transformation powers Hanoi metro expansion

Automated ticketing system is used on the urban railway Cat Linh-Ha Dong line in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Digital transformation is accelerating the expansion and appeal of Hanoi’s metro system, positioning urban rail as a key pillar of sustainable transport amid mounting congestion and pollution pressures.



The shift is evident in rising ridership and changing commuter habits. In 2025, Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Company (Hanoi Metro) recorded more than 20 million passenger trips on the Cat Linh–Ha Dong and Nhon–Hanoi Station lines, surpassing its annual target by over 7% and averaging about 57,000 passengers per day.



For many residents, the metro offers a faster, more reliable alternative to motorbikes while reducing travel costs and environmental impact.



Phan Phuong Linh, a 20-year-old student at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said her commute from Phu Dien ward to campus has been cut from up to 30 minutes during rush hour to just 10–15 minutes by metro.



Beyond convenience, stable fares and the elimination of fuel, parking and maintenance costs have made urban rail increasingly attractive. The growing preference for metro travel is also contributing to a greener, more modern urban lifestyle.



However, experts note that sustaining this momentum will require further infrastructure investment, stronger connectivity with other transport modes and, critically, continued digitalisation of services.



Given this, Hanoi Metro has stepped up the application of technology to improve customer experience and operational efficiency. A key initiative is the rollout of mobile ticketing via the “Hanoi Metro” application and affiliated platforms.



Passengers can now register accounts, choose from single-ride, daily or monthly tickets, and make cashless payments using e-wallets, bank cards or QR codes. After purchase, tickets are scanned at automated gates, removing the need to queue.



Digital monthly passes are also available for students and frequent users, with registration completed online using personal information or citizen ID cards. Tickets are stored as QR codes or electronic cards, enabling quick and seamless access.



Le Phuong Ha, a 24-year-old office worker in Cau Giay ward, said the new system has made public transport far more convenient. “I used to avoid buses and trains because of long lines for tickets. Now I can buy a ticket on my phone in seconds and board right away,” she said.



More recently, the urban railway sector has introduced a new generation of automated fare gates using electronic identification and biometric recognition across the network. After eight months of pilot implementation, the system has been used by more than 5.7 million passengers.



According to Hanoi Metro, the adoption of digital technologies has helped boost revenue by 48% and increase ridership by 15% compared to the same period in 2025.



Hanoi Metro General Director Le Bang An said passengers can now access services using chip-based citizen ID cards, VISA credit cards or QR-coded tickets, all through cashless payment methods.



The upgraded system marks an important step in synchronising the capital’s metro lines on a unified technological platform. It is expected to enhance service quality, optimise operations and drive broader digital transformation in urban transport.



In the longer term, the platform will support the development of an integrated electronic ticketing system across all public transport modes, contributing to Hanoi’s goal of becoming a modern and sustainable city./.