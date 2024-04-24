Making news
Dien Bien Phu Victory highlighted at symposium in Israel
The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on April 23 hosted a symposium to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024), with the participation of members of the Arab council of foreign relations, local scholars, and officials from Vietnamese representative offices in the country.
Delegates were shown documentary footage of the victory and some television reports on the topic produced by the Vietnam News Agency. Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung recounted the history of Vietnam's national building and defence struggle as well as the context of the anti-French resistance campaign, with its climax being the Dien Bien Phu campaign. He also introduced the Southeast Asian nation's current economic and social achievements.
Participants praised the Dien Bien Phu campaign as a magnificent victory of the Vietnamese people and oppressed peoples worldwide and highlighted the decisive leadership roles of t President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap.
Professor Joni Asi of Nablus University, an expert in international law, said the victory had a significant impact on the struggle in Southern Hemisphere countries against imperialism and colonialism for independence and justice. He stressed that the triumph was brought about by various factors, from military communications and the unity between the leaders and the people to the astute leadership of commanders.
Similarly, Khaled Khalafe, president of the Arab council of foreign relations in Israel, shared the view that the 1954 victory was a great achievement for the Vietnamese people, providing other nations with lessons on unity in the struggle for independence and contributing to the end of colonial regimes worldwide./.